Last-minute Eid staycation deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hatta, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner and residents of the UAE will get six days off to celebrate the occasion.

Many people are getting ready to jet off for the holiday with more than 80 per cent of travellers surveyed by Skyscanner keen to travel during the Eid Al Adha holidays. And with many UAE schools starting their summer holidays around the same date, families are also looking forward to an early start to vacations.

However, if current sky-high flight prices to many destinations mean you're not travelling overseas, worry not – there are lots of local getaways on offer, where travellers can escape with an Eid staycation.

From a family beach break in Ras Al Khaimah to a glamping experience in Hatta's mountains, here are seven last-minute Eid staycation options, still bookable today.

1. Unlimited Yas Island theme park access at Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi

Stay at the Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi this Eid to enjoy unlimited access to Yas Island's themeparks. Photo: Radisson

Families looking to get away for two nights or longer might want to consider booking at the Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Children under 12 stay, dine and play free of charge at this property. Stay in a standard room with a balcony overlooking the surrounding golf course or the Arabian Gulf and book the The Kids go Free package, which includes daily breakfast and 20 per cent off on other food and drinks.

There’s also complimentary access to Cyan Beach on Yas Island, as well as free unlimited entry to the island’s theme parks, including Warner Bros World, Sea World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld. Getting around is easy, as complimentary transfers go between Yas Plaza Hotels, Cyan Beach, Yas Mall and the island’s leisure attractions.

Rates from Dh2,600 including taxes for a two-night stay; www.radissonhotels.com

2. Stay three nights, pay for two at Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai

Stay for three nights and only pay for two this Eid Al Adha at Dubai's Address Grand Creek Harbour. Photo: Address Hotels And Resorts

Nestled on the waterfront, the Address Grand Creek Harbour in Dubai is an Art Deco-inspired escape in one of the city’s up and coming districts. With an impressive cantilever observation deck and a glistening Burj Khalifa skyline, the recently opened hotel is offering guests one night free this Eid Al Adha, when booking at least a three-night stay.

Booking a Club room or suite will give guests access to the Club Lounge that offers a breakfast buffet, afternoon snacks, evening canapes and a daily happy hour. There’s also late check out until 4pm, and guests can enjoy complimentary shoe polishing and shirt and suit pressing.

From Dh2,942, including taxes for a three-night stay; www.addresshotels.com

3. All-inclusive desert escapes at Tilal Liwa Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Head to Tilal Liwa hotel for an Arabian-style stay in the middle of the desert. Photo: Tilal Liwa Hotel

Get out of the city this Eid with a getaway at Tilal Liwa Hotel. This rustic resort on the edge of the Rub Al Khali desert – about a two-hour drive from Abu Dhabi – offers a taste of Arabia with rooms featuring traditional-style decor and sweeping dune dusted views.

The hotel’s all-inclusive deal covers breakfast, lunch, dinner and unlimited selected house drinks. There are three restaurants and bars on the property, as well a temperature-controlled swimming pool and palm-lined courtyard gardens.

Dh999 per night, including taxes; www.danathotels.com

4. A seaside holiday at Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

The luxury Ajman Saray hotel is less than an hour's drive from Dubai and offers a seaside getaway. Photo: Starwood

Less than an hour’s drive from Dubai, Ajman Saray, A Luxury Collection Resort offers a beachside getaway with five-star service. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the hotel is set on a pristine shoreline with rooms offering waterfront views.

There’s a choice of six restaurants and bars, including the newly renovated Bab Al Bahr Bar and Grill. An infinity-style outdoor swimming pool is perfect for escaping the summer sun and there’s also a separate children’s pool and a club for youngsters. Unwind at Zihn Spa Ajman, where therapists offer a host of treatments designed to restore balance and energy. The half-board offer applicable over Eid includes daily breakfast and a choice of dinner at Vista or Mejhana restaurants.

Dh1,350 per night, including taxes; www.marriott.com

5. An alpine escape at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Rooms at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates come with Ski Dubai views. Photo: Kempinski

If you’re craving a break from the UAE’s hot summer sun, then a getaway at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is a good option. Check into an Aspen Ski Chalet, which can comfortably accommodate up to three guests and is designed as a cosy alpine lodge. Each chalet comes with views of Ski Dubai’s snow-covered slopes and offers a cosy vibe with its imitation fireplace, stonework walls and welcoming faux fur soft furnishings. Each suite also comes with private butler service.

The Eid staycation package is open to UAE residents only and includes two snow park tickets to Ski Dubai, early check-in from noon and late checkout until 3pm. There’s also 25 per cent off dining at the hotel’s restaurants.

Dh3,167 per night; excluding taxes; www.kempinski.com

6. Make for the mountains at Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Escape to the mountains this Eid with a stay at Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Photo: JA Hotels

Dubai’s Hatta is a popular destination whenever there is a public holiday thanks to its stunning Hajar Mountains backdrop and endless adventure activities at Hatta Wadi Hub. If you fancy glamping this Eid Al Adha, book a stay at the recently opened Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

Sleeping up to two adults and two children, cabins come with panoramic views of the mountains and everything needed for a comfortable stay, including luxury bathroom amenities, a mini bar and tea and coffee-making facilities. Pet owners can bring their fur babies along as many of the cabins are pet-friendly.

The summer escape offer is applicable over the Eid Al Adha holidays and includes a daily cashback credit of Dh50 to use towards food, drinks and experiences, plus guests receive a complimentary 30-minute massage treatment with every one-hour treatment booked at Terra Wellness spa. Children up to age 12 stay for free, and there’s 50 per cent discount on Padel Tennis for anyone looking to keep up their fitness while on holiday. Access to all the facilities at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, including two outdoor swimming pools, archery, air guns and more, is also open to Terra Cabin guests.

From Dh843 per night, excluding taxes; www.jaresortshotels.com

7. Family fun at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has a 1.5km sandy white beach. Photo: Hilton

In the UAE’s northern tip, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the country’s most action-packed destinations, home to the world’s longest zip-line and the country’s tallest mountain. This Eid Al Adha, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is welcoming the entire family to celebrate, and that includes four-legged guests as the property is also pet-friendly.

With 1.5km of private coastline, nine restaurants, eight swimming pools and a luxury spa, there’s something for everyone at this coastal gem. Little ones staying at the resort have complimentary access to the Tree House children's club, while the older ones will be entertained at The Hide teenagers' club.

Rates start from Dh941 per night, including taxes; www.hilton.com