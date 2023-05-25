Eid Al Adha 2023: Nine getaways on a budget, from the Maldives to Greek island-hopping

Eid Al Adha is around the corner and it is looking like there may be a six-day holiday to enjoy.

The exact dates of Eid Al Adha will depend on the sighting of the moon, but the holiday is expected to start on June 27, with a day off for Arafat Day.

There will be a further three days off for Eid, followed by the weekend, meaning UAE residents could be on track for a six-day break.

And with the holiday coinciding with the last week of term time for many schools, the long break could be a good time to escape the UAE summer and fly off for a change of scenery.

From an African safari in Kenya to an island-hopping escape in Greece, these nine getaway deals are valid over the Eid season.

1. Greek island-hopping in Mykonos and Santorini

Sunset in Oia, Santorini, Greece. Getty Images

Greece’s islands are a summer staple for many and a great destination for couples, families and friends. A little over five hours from the UAE, the country is famous for its picturesque islands and Travel Wings’ four-night Greek getaway includes visits to some of the most famous islands.

Starting in Mykonos, an island famed for its nightlife but with much more to offer, travellers will head out on a walking tour that takes in the coastal road, Manto Square and the fashionable district of Matagoianna. Next day, catch the ferry to Santorini – perhaps Greece’s most picturesque island. Explore the city and enjoy some of the best sunset views in Europe. On the last day, sail the high seas with a cruise to Nea Kameni, to hike to the island’s active volcano. Stop off at Palea Kameni where travellers can swim in natural hot springs, and then sail to Thirassia, a charming village and hidden gem, just across the water from Santorini.

Cost is Dh5,999 per person, including return flights with flydubai, transfers, hotels, ferry tickets and all mentioned tours; www.travelwings.com

2. Go on an African safari in Kenya

A herd of adult and baby elephants walk in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya. AP

If the idea of spending Eid waking up to the sun rising over an African savannah and getting up close and personal with exotic wildlife appeals, then Air Arabia Holidays' Eid trip to Kenya might be worth considering.

Just five hours from the UAE, Kenya is the original safari destination and has a lot for travellers seeking for a bucket-list break. Arriving in Nairobi, Kenya’s bustling capital, travellers will spend the first night at 254 Ole Sereni, right opposite Nairobi National Park. Next morning, it’s an early start and a four-hour drive south to Amboseli National Park, where the animal magic begins. Crowned by Mount Kilimanjaro and known for its herds of African elephants, the park is also home to leopards, cheetah, buffaloes, giraffes, zebras, lions and more than 600 species of bird life.

Enjoy an afternoon game drive on arrival, before spending the night at Amboseli Serena Lodge, in the heart of the national park. Next morning a full day of wildlife spotting is on the cards, with endless opportunities to see Africa’s wildlife in their natural habitat.

Dh10,161 for two people including return flights, meals, accommodation, tours, game drives and transfers; holidays.airarabia.com

3. Experience summertime in Prague

Prague is a great choice for an Eid break to Europe. Unsplash

Europe in the summer is always a good idea and holiday hotspot Prague is a great choice for travel in June. Temperatures in the Czech capital will be ideal for sightseeing with sunshine during the day, and cooler evenings, especially along the Vlata Riverside.

Go with flydubai holidays and check-in at the centrally-located Deminka Palace, a historic palace that's been converted into a four-star hotel. The City of a Hundred Spires offers a multitude of things to see and do, including visiting Prague Castle and Prague Astronomical Clock and discovering history in the Old Town. Families can head to Aquapalace, central Europe’s largest water park, or take a cable car ride to the top of Prague’s highest vantage point, the 318-metre Petrin Hill.

From Dh9,975 for two adults, including return flights and three nights of accommodation; www.holidays.flydubai.com

4. Enjoy an eco-wellness escape in Thailand's Koh Lanta

Pimalai Resort & Spa in Koh Tao offers an eco-friendly getaway with a wellness focus. Photo: Pimalai Resort & Spa

June is Thailand's green season, when rains refresh the landscapes and nature starts to flourish. And at Pimalai Resort & Spa, the first five-star resort on the island of Koh Lanta, travellers can enjoy an wellness-centric, eco-friendly escape.

Surrounded by topical jungle, the hotel is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Considerate Collection, meaning it's lauded for its social and eco-conscious offerings and that’s something couple and families staying at the remote escape can get involved in. There are regular beach cleaning days and programmes where trained divers can help with local coral propagation efforts.

Over Eid, the hotel’s summer wellness package is available for guests booking at least a five-night stay. Designed to give travellers a chance to enhance their well-being, the package includes complimentary yoga and fitness classes, outdoor activities such as bike-rides, paddleboarding and windsurfing, and free lessons on how to deliver therapeutic massages. World-class halal cuisine and authentic Thai dishes cooked with local ingredients are also on offer at this jungle-surrounded retreat, which has its own private beach.

From Dh3,085 per room for a five-night stay; www.pimalai.com. Reach Koh Lanta by travelling from Dubai with flydubai to Krabi, fares start from Dh3,205. From there it's a one-hour ferry to Koh Lanta; www.flydubai.com

5. Experience Khareef season in Salalah

Oman's monsoon season lasts from June to September, when the mountains of Salalah are transformed into a lush green landscape. Reuters

Neighbouring Oman is a good pick for travellers that want a change of scenery, but don’t want to contend with lengthy flights or time differences. In June, the south of the sultanate experiences Khareef season — when the monsoons roll in, bringing cool temperatures and mist-shrouded mornings. One of the best places to experience the season is Salalalah, the capital city of the country’s Dhofar province.

Famed for its banana plantations and filled with natural beauty, the city transforms into a lush green landscape every Khareef with verdant valleys and seasonal waterfalls. Abu Dhabi's Capital Travel is offering a four-night getaway to Salalah this Eid, inclusive of accommodation at the four-star Salalah Gardens Hotel. Days can be spent exploring waterfalls, wandering around ancient ruins and enjoying traditional Omani hospitality. Travellers can also visit the Frankincense Land Museum at Al Balid Archaeological Site to find out more about this enchanting spice and to learn about Oman’s maritime history.

Dh1,899 per person, including flights, accommodation and airport transfers; www.capitaltravel.com

6. City sightseeing in Singapore

The Supertree Grove skyway at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. AFP

If Singapore has been on your visit list for a while, then Eid Al Adha might be the time to check it off as Musafir is offering a four-night trip to this South-east Asian capital, with packages starting at less than Dh5,000 per person.

Included in that price are return economy flights with Vistara Airlines and four-nights of accommodation at the four-star Village Hotel Katong, located in the colourful Katong district. The travel agency will also take care of any necessary visas.

Known for its diverse culture, excellent shopping and open-air hawker centres, the Garden City offers plenty for travellers to do including Orchard Road and its myriad shopping, Tiong Bahru with its hipster boutiques and Marina Bay Sands – one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks. Travellers visiting Singapore with Musafir can also enjoy a half-day city tour visiting places such as Chinatown, Little India and Gardens by the Bay, and a trip to Universal Studios Singapore. A not-to-be-missed visit to Sentosa Island is also included, offering visitors the chance to explore the butterfly park, hit the beach and ride a cable car to take in one of the best viewpoints in Singapore.

From Dh4,599 per person, including accommodation, breakfast, flights, tours and transfers; www.musfair.com

7. A budget beach break in the Maldives

Take a budget break in the Maldives at Adaaran Club Rannalhi. Photo: Adaaran Club Rannalhi

Indian Ocean holiday stalwart the Maldives is best known for its luxury offerings geared towards couples and honeymooners, but the archipelago is also a great choice for a family holiday, and not every visit needs to break the bank.

Fly with low-cost airline Wizz Air to Male, then head to Adaaran Club Rannalhi in the South Male atoll. Bursting with everything you’d expect from a Maldivian getaway, the resort has overwater villas and pristine beaches, excellent snorkelling and scuba-diving opportunities, along with first-rate Maldivian cuisine. Even better, it’s an all-inclusive resort, meaning there will be no scary bills at the end of your stay. Standard rooms come with garden or ocean views, with ground-floor properties having spacious terraces and upper-level rooms having balconies that are ideal for drinking in the sunset views.

Dh3,195 per room for a three-night stay, on an all-inclusive basis, excluding taxes and mandatory speedboat transfers; www.adaaran.com. Wizz Air return flights from Abu Dhabi to Male start from Dh1,838 over Eid; www.wizzair.com

8. Spend Eid in the heart of London

Tourists pose for a selfie in front of Elizabeth Tower and the Houses of Parliament. PA

With Eid Al Adha coinciding with the start of the UAE school holidays, it’s going to be a busy time for getaways and as one of the most popular destinations with travellers from the region, London is likely to see an influx of visitors from the Middle East.

June is a great time to visit London as summer has begun, bringing with it better weather, festivals, events and more. If you fancy joining all those heading to the UK’s cosmopolitan capital for a few days of shopping, theatre, country walks and culture, then Emirates Holidays' Eid offer is worth considering.

Fly direct to London Heathrow with the Dubai airline and check in at the Hilton London Metropole Hotel in the heart of the city. Easily reachable via a 15-minute train ride from the airport, the hotel is well situated, with Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and Paddington Station all within walking distance. Rooms come with great views of the city skyline and the hotel’s Tyburn Kitchen offers upscale sustainable dining, with 90 per cent of its ingredients sourced from within a 150km radius of the hotel.

Dh9,991 for two people, including return flights and accommodation on a room-only basis; www.emiratesholidays.com

9. Georgian delights in Tbilisi and a mountain getaway

Escape to Georgia this Eid for a city escape in Tbilisi and an alpine getaway. Unsplash

Travel to the Caucasus city of Tbilisi to sample the Georgian capital's evolving nightlife, dining and arts scene, then head to the mountains of Bakuriani for an alpine escape. A little over three hours from the UAE, the country is a great choice for a short summer escape.

Fly direct to Tbilisi from Sharjah with Air Arabia and then get set to explore, visiting Narikala Fortress, the Bridge of Peace and the historic sulphur baths. After two nights in the city, make haste for the mountains with a coach transfer to Bakuriani in the country's south. The summer climate in this elevated destination is much cooler than in the city – and days can be spent enjoying long mountain walks surrounded by pine trees and wildflowers, bike-riding and sampling Georgian mountain cuisine.

Holiday Factory has three Georgian packages to choose from this Eid. All include two nights at a mountain hotel in Bakuriani and two nights in the blossoming capital. Budget-conscious travellers can choose the three-star stay, with rates starting from Dh2,899 including a stay at the Light House Old City Hotel, Tbilisi. Those seeking something a bit more upmarket can go for the five-star option, which includes a check-in in at the Hotels & Preference Hualing Tbilisi, ideally set on the shorelines of the Tbilisi Reservoir, and with a temperature-controlled indoor pool and sun lounger-lined boulevard; www.holiday-factory.com