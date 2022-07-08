Eid Mubarak: six greetings to wish someone a happy Eid Al Adha 2022

Families and friends are marking the Eid Al Alda holiday in mosques and homes, with people set for what will be a joyous occasion full of communal gatherings..

It is also a time to brush up on our Eid greetings, while still adhering to Covid safety guidelines with Eid Al Adha set to fall on Saturday, July 9.

When it comes to seasonal salutations, there are more options out there than the frequently used, and perfectly serviceable, Eid Mubarak, translating to “blessed Eid”.

In addition to passing on good vibes for the future, these greetings also include nods to health, family and spirituality.

Here are six Arabic greetings to use that are not the omnipresent Eid Mubarak.

1. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair

Translated to “wishing you blessings throughout the year”, this is another popular, meaningful greeting that's more homely than Eid Mubarak.

Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair is often used when popping over to the family home for that big Eid breakfast.

The reply here is wa antum bikhair, which means “may you also be blessed".

2. Asakum min uwadah

This is as much a heartfelt greeting as a prayer for your well-being.

Translated to mean “may you successfully go on to witness many more Eids”, this is a common refrain shared across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Simply repeat the greeting back in reply.

3. Taqabal Allah minna wa minkum

After a month of prayers and reflection, the satisfaction of Eid Al Fitr comes with the hope all that spiritual work continues to bear fruit.

This salutation encapsulates that and translates to: “May Allah accept from you and us.”

This phrase can be used as an Eid greeting on its own, a neat accompaniment to Eid Mubarak or in reply to any Eid greeting.

4. Kol sana wa anta tayeb

You don’t get a more Egyptian salutation than this.

Essentially meaning “happy birthday to you”, the term is wonderfully malleable and can be used in most instances when you want to congratulate or wish someone all the best.

Like many Arabic greetings, the reply is often repeating the last two words of the saying.

In this case, it's “wa enta tayeb”, which basically means “and to you as well".

5. Salween ghanmeen

Want to deliver an elegant and seldom-used Eid tribute? Try this for size.

This is a well-known, yet sparsely used, GCC greeting, wishing someone both a content and insightful Eid.

The response — “fayzeen” — is similarly poetic, meaning “may you have more and prosper".

6. Eid saeed

Sometimes, after a full day of congratulations in person, on Zoom or via phone messages, finding a zippy Eid greeting is handy.

On that score, you won’t find a phrase more streamlined and casual than Eid saeed, which simply means “happy Eid".

That said, it would best to reserve it for the youth and use the other standards for the elderly as a sign of respect.