Dubai private schools must not break up for summer holiday before June 28, authorities say

School holidays are fast approaching and with the Islamic calendar moving forward again this year, they will almost coincide with the Eid Al Adha break.

Last week, astronomers predicted Eid Al Adha would begin on Wednesday, June 28, which means schools could be in line for a six-day break.

The UAE Cabinet, in its list of public holiday dates for 2023, allocated four days for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, which could mean a six-day break, from Tuesday, June 27 until the following Monday.

The date will be confirmed closer to the time by the UAE's Moon-sighting committee.

Private schools can only tentatively communicate the Eid Al Adha holiday to parents and confirm the dates once they are declared by the UAE government authority.

While Eid Al Adha is close to the summer holidays, private schools in Dubai will not necessarily break up for the summer then. Many of the academic calendars in Dubai show schools closing in early July.

When do Dubai schools break up for summer 2023?

For private schools in Dubai that begin their school year in August, the summer break will not start before June 28, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the city’s private school regulator.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

In the current academic year, pupils will attend school for 188 days.

While dates can vary from school to school, most terms appear to be finishing on July 7.

The KHDA website provides a list of schools and a link to each one's academic calendar. Parents are advised to contact schools for confirmation of dates.

For private schools that start their academic year in April — principally Indian curriculum schools — the summer break starts on July 3, according to the KHDA.

What are the school term dates in Dubai for 2023-24?

The new academic year for most private schools in Dubai starts on August 28.

Schools whose year starts in March return from their summer break on the same date.

According to the KHDA school calendar for 2023-24, the winter break for all schools starts on December 11, with classes resuming on January 2.

The spring break is from March 25 until April 15 and the academic year will not end before June 28, 2024.

For Dubai private schools starting in April, the end of the 2023-24 year will be on a day in March 2024, subject to the school fulfilling the stipulated 182 minimum school days and receiving KHDA approval.

