Hajj 2023: Etihad Airways to provide extra flights for pilgrims

Etihad Airways is to provide extra flights to ensure thousands of travellers can complete their journey to Makkah to perform Hajj.

The UAE's national airline told state news agency Wam on Saturday that it has increased its service by offering additional non-scheduled flights for pilgrims.

Shuaib Al Najjar, general manager of Etihad Airways Operations, said the move is to serve pilgrims travelling from Far Eastern destinations such as Jakarta, Islamabad, Karachi and Mumbai.

The airline did not say how many flights would be added to its schedule.

Etihad Airways has regular scheduled flights to three destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) using its Boeing B787, in addition to its operating flights.

The airline also has dedicated staff and check-in counters at Abu Dhabi for pilgrims.

For those returning from Jeddah, Etihad Airways will permit Hajj pilgrims to carry a five-litre container of Zamzam water free of charge and will provide extra care for its handling.

Up to two million pilgrims from across the world are travelling to Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage, which begins on Monday June 26, followed by Arafat Day, with Eid Al Adha celebrations beginning on Wednesday June 28.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court had called on Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. An official committee was set up to sight the moon at sunset.