Etihad expecting a busy summer with more than 4 million passengers flying from Abu Dhabi

The UAE’s peak summer travel season is around the corner and Etihad Airways is gearing up for a busy few months.

The national airline of the UAE is set to welcome more than four million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport from June 20 to September 30.

The busiest period for travel this summer will be from June 22 to July 1, coinciding with the start of the UAE school holidays and the Eid Al Adha public break. Travellers with flights booked on June 24 may want to plan extra time for their journeys, as this will be the busiest day for travel from Abu Dhabi.

It's the same date Dubai International Airport and Emirates are also expected to see the biggest surge of outbound travellers.

Over the season, Etihad is flying to 66 destinations around the world, including new summer destinations in Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos.

Etihad launched new flights to Lisbon this week. Unsplash

The airline has shared travel tips with passengers intended to help beat the summer rush. These include arriving at the airport early and double checking flight times and departure terminals.

During peak travel times, Etihad opens its physical check-in desks four hours before flights, with the service closing one hour before departure for economy travellers. Premium passengers can check-in up to 45 minutes before flight departure times.

Read more Summer travel rush takes off as June 24 is expected to be busiest day to fly out of Dubai

For flights to the US, Etihad reminds passengers that check-in closes two hours before flights depart. Travellers can use Etihad’s preclearance facility to process US immigration before leaving the UAE, leading to a smoother arrival process at destinations in the states.

Pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for Hajj season can make use of special check-in counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport where traditional Arabic coffee, dates and refreshments will be served.

Checking in online, at home or at city check-in facilities at Mina Zayed and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre can help to speed up airport processes for travellers. Etihad passengers who make use of city check-in facilities in the capital from now until August 19 will receive bonus Etihad guest miles. Check-in at these stations is available from 24 to four hours before flights.