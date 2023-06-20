Peak summer travel: 3.5 million people to fly through Dubai ahead of Eid and school break

The summer holidays are here and Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest, is gearing up for a peak period of travel.

About 3.5 million passengers are expected to fly in or out of the international hub over the next two weeks.

Each day will see around 252,000 travellers pass through the facility, according to the latest data from Dubai Airports.

Over the weekend, the high volume of passengers will depart from the airport with the peak day for outbound travel on Saturday, where almost 100,000 passengers will depart from Dubai.

The busiest day for travel will be June 24. Photo: Dubai Airports

The busy period of travel is expected to last until at least July 3 as people fly overseas during the UAE school holidays and to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

On July 2, incoming passenger traffic will be at its highest with Dubai International Airport reporting that it expects to welcome a record-breaking 305,000 passengers.

“Dubai International’s recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter. As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly,” says Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports.

Emirates is also preparing for a peak period of travel.

The Dubai airline has reported that its busiest days for travel will also be on Saturday, just before the Eid Al Adha holidays, and then again on July 1 when many families are expected to fly out on their summer breaks.

On both of these peak days, Emirates is expecting more than 80,000 outgoing passengers.

How to beat the summer travel rush?

Both Dubai Airports and Emirates have issued advice to passengers planning to travel over the peak period.

Emirates reminds passengers to arrive at the airport three hours ahead of flight times and to pay careful attention to boarding times, as gates close 20 minutes before departure.

Emirates advises passengers to check-in at the airport at least three hours ahead of flights. Photo: Emirates

The airline offers multiple check-in and baggage drop-off options that can help to reduce time at the airport, including the newly opened City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC.

Travellers coming from Ajman and surrounding emirates can complete check-in procedures at the airline’s 24-hour facility in the northern emirate. Passengers in Dubai and Sharjah have the option to book the airline’s home check-in service, where agents complete check-in processes and collect travellers' luggage from their home, hotel or office. This service is complimentary for anyone flying first class.

Flydubai passengers should arrive four hours ahead of flights

Dubai Airports says passengers flying with most airlines should arrive three hours ahead of flight times. But Dubai Airports is advising passengers travelling with Flydubai to give themselves more time, arriving four hours ahead of departure times.

Passengers flying with flydubai from DXB during the peak period should aim to arrive four hours before flight times. Photo: flydubai

The airport authority also urged travellers to use airlines' online check-in facilities when available to help speed up processing times. Smart Gates at DXB can be used for travellers over the age of 12 and can help speed up passport control processes.

Packing carefully can also cut down on wait times at the airport and get travellers to their gates faster. Dubai Airports reminds passengers spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and cannot be included in checked-luggage.

Weighing suitcases before reaching check-in desks can also save time and possible additional expenses.