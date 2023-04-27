Emirates passengers can now check in and drop off bags in Downtown Dubai

Air passengers in Dubai can now drop off their bags and check in for their flight up to 24 hours before take off.

Emirates Airline on Thursday launched its new City Check-in and Travel Store in the heart of Dubai's financial district in an effort to make travel more convenient.

It is based in ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre, known as DIFC.

Travellers can hand over their luggage between four and 24 hours before their flight, helping to take the hassle out of the airport experience.

People can check in any time from 8am to 10pm each day, taking advantage of self check-in kiosks, at dedicated desks with Emirates agents, or with the help of the world’s first check‑in robot assistant called Sara.

READ MORE Emirates airline to introduce multilingual check-in robots to cut travel time

Sara is a portable cyber check-in system that can match faces with scanned passports, check passengers in and guide them to the luggage drop area.

The airline is turning to technology to help cut check-in times and boost efficiency.

Emirates last month announced it is to introduce multilingual robots to speed up passenger check-in at Dubai International Airport, reducing queues and funnelling more travellers through the global travel hub.

The airline will introduce locally developed check-in robots in the next two months after production reaches commercial scale, with plans for more than 200 units over the next two years, Adel Al Redha, Emirates' chief operating officer, told reporters on Thursday.

“We are the first airline globally that has introduced or plans to introduce portable check-in robotics … a robot that can complete all your check-in processes, including issuing a boarding card that will be sent to your registered number or email, and facial recognition by scanning your passport,” he said.

“So, you will go through the passport control and then go through the gate or the lounges without having to show your documentation again.”

“Emirates City Check In is our latest addition to the Emirates travel experience, showing our commitment to providing customers with an array of check-in options.

"Our new location is the first ultra-convenient check in and baggage drop facility conveniently located in the DIFC area. People can avoid busy periods at the airport and minimise queuing.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ICD Brookfield on this project and look forward to providing our customers with more technology-focused solutions in the future."

ICD Brookfield Place is a business and leisure complex on Al Mustaqbal Street.

The check-in point will be a boost to passengers as the busy summer holiday season approaches.

Dubai International Airport more than doubled its annual passenger traffic last year, exceeding its own forecast and retaining the title of the world's busiest international airport for the ninth consecutive year.

It handled 66.1 million passengers last year, growing 127 per cent annually and exceeding its forecast of 64.3 million, after a strong fourth quarter, operator Dubai Airports said in February.

Dubai Airport's Terminal 3 - in pictures