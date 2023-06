The UAE government has confirmed the reopening of its embassy in Doha, while Qatar's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai will also resume work today.

The announcement on the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said that based on the Al-Ula Agreement, and the keenness of both countries to strengthen relations, the embassies would reopen on June 19.

The #UAE and the State of #Qatar announce the re-establishment of diplomatic representation, whereas the UAE Embassy in Doha, and the Embassy of Qatar in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, will resume duties starting today 🇦🇪🇶🇦 — Afra Al Hameli (@AfraMalHameli) June 19, 2023

More to follow...