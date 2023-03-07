Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made Qatar's new Prime Minister

Appointment made after predecessor Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani submitted resignation to the emir

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has been appointed Prime Minister of Qatar. AP
Ismaeel Naar
Mar 07, 2023
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as Prime Minister, according to an emiri decree.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani submitted his resignation as Prime Minister to the Emir on Tuesday, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Sheikh Mohammed had been Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 2016. He was also appointed Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister in November 2017.

He has served as chairman of Qatar Investment Authority since 2018, chairman of Qatar Fund for Development since 2014 and member of Qatar’s Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani has stepped down from Qatar's prime ministerial role. Reuters

Updated: March 07, 2023, 9:45 AM
