Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made Qatar's new Prime Minister

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as Prime Minister, according to an emiri decree.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani submitted his resignation as Prime Minister to the Emir on Tuesday, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Sheikh Mohammed had been Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 2016. He was also appointed Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister in November 2017.

He has served as chairman of Qatar Investment Authority since 2018, chairman of Qatar Fund for Development since 2014 and member of Qatar’s Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.