Emir of Qatar receives Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar on Wednesday received UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in Doha.

During the meeting at Lusail Palace the friendly ties between the two countries were discussed, and ways to develop them in various domains.

A number of issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad, the personal representative of the Emir of Qatar, also attended the meeting, along several sheikhs and other ministers.