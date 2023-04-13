Qatar and Bahrain agree to restore diplomatic ties after six years

Qatar and Bahrain will resume their diplomatic ties more than two years after an Arab boycott of Doha was lifted.

Both countries' state news agencies confirmed the development on Wednesday,

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt ended a three-and-a-half year boycott of Qatar in January 2021. Except Bahrain, the other three countries restored travel and trade links with Doha in 2021.

On Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital where the decision was made, the two countries said in separate statements.

In January, Bahrain's crown prince spoke with Qatar's emir by telephone, in a sign that the two Gulf states were moving towards mending relations.

The row that led the four countries to cut ties with Qatar in 2017 centred around its support for Islamist movements deemed a threat by Arab neighbours and its close ties with Iran and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia welcomed Syria's foreign minister on Wednesday in a latest sign that the Arab League might be ready to reinstate Damascus. Syria's membership was suspended more than a decade ago when President Bashar Assad launched a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival, Iran, agreed to restore diplomatic ties that had been severed in 2016, in an agreement brokered by China.