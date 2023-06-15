International organisation wins top Sharjah award for helping 6,000 refugees find work

An international organisation dedicated to helping refugees secure employment away from conflict zones has won a top Sharjah award.

Talent Beyond Boundaries took home the 7th Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support on Wednesday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, honoured Stephany Cousins, the chief executive of TBB, who received a cash prize of Dh500,000 in an award ceremony at the Sharjah Police Science Academy.

The award, sponsored by The Big Heart Foundation, recognised TBB's innovative approach and humanitarian efforts that have positively impacted over 6,000 refugees worldwide.

“We are thrilled with the award and plan to use the prize money to increase our programme in the Middle East and boost our on-ground team to assist refugees,” Ms Cousins told The National.

She said they hope their win will raise awareness not only about their organisation, but also about the often overlooked skills and talents of refugees worldwide.

TBB has collaborated with corporate companies, recruiters and non-profit organisations across the globe to connect over 1,200 refugees with companies in need of their skills.

It has also aided over 5,000 additional refugees through its services, support programmes and an international job fair exclusively organised for skilled refugees and displaced individuals.

Helping hands in times of hardship

“At a time when conflicts, disasters, tragedies, poverty and displacement are rampant, God's wisdom creates balance in this universe and leaves us with the choice to be the helping hand in times of hardship,” said Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and chairperson of TBHF.

“You should be proud because you have carried the responsibility of goodness and made it a way of life,” she said.

Sheikha Jawaher also stressed that goodness is not a fleeting or isolated act, but rather a culture, awareness and a daily decision.

“We want to see our efforts turn into a smile on a child's face, a source of knowledge for a young mind, care for a family weakened by circumstances, and a future full of hope for the younger generations,” she said.

TBB was founded in 2014 by US attorneys Mary Louise Cohen and Bruce Cohen, and Australian tech entrepreneur John Cameron, who were inspired to explore and enhance labour mobility for skilled refugees.

The organisation encourages various governments to enhance their migration programmes and visa services, and it has helped revise the global narrative surrounding refugees.

TBB identifies refugees who have particular talents and match them with businesses around the world in need of those skills.

“The lack of recognition for these abilities is detrimental to both the refugees and the global community, as it perpetuates a narrative that labels refugees as vulnerable and restricts their movements,” Ms Cousins said.

“This negatively impacts refugees' livelihoods and their ability to rebuild their lives.”

Ms Cousins said there is a dedicated space on the organisation's website that enables businesses to sign up and express interest.

Currently, the firm has over 65,000 refugees on its talent roster – an online platform where refugees can register their details, credentials, and any other relevant information assessing their eligibility.

Changing lives worldwide

Ms Cousins said that the programme has been instrumental in transforming the lives of refugees worldwide.

One recent example, she said, is a case of an Afghan woman who was eight months pregnant when she had to flee to Pakistan with her husband and son.

“She delivered her baby in unfamiliar surroundings, a situation that one can imagine to be extremely stressful,” Ms Cousins told The National.

Before her displacement, the woman was working as a finance professional in Afghanistan.

“Her journey was difficult and there was a whole process to get her documentation to be able to travel on a visa,” she said.

She managed to secure a job with Animal Logic, a global animation studio based in Sydney with help from TBB's programme.

“I had the pleasure of meeting her and her family in Sydney a couple of weeks ago. It's amazing to see how secure and stable they were and living a life they didn't imagine would be possible,” she said.

While the Covid-19 pandemic had posed challenges to TBB's operations, Ms Cousins said it also sparked a surge in demand from businesses suffering from labour shortages who were keen on recruiting overseas talent.

“We are now looking to open up displaced talent pathways globally in 27 countries by 2027,” she said.

They initially started with Australia, Canada, UK, USA, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland.

She said they closely examine the skilled migration procedures in each country since it helps them pinpoint potential hurdles such as expired passports that refugees – due to conflicts – cannot renew, and the need for work experience evidence or educational qualifications.

“We then work with governments and suggest solutions to reduce these barriers,” she said.

“The more countries we do this successfully in, the more examples of flexible mechanisms that can be put into place and shared with other governments.”

