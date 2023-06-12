Sheikh Mohammed announces return of Dh1m Arab Hope Makers award

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the return of Arab Hope Makers, a major initiative shining a light on humanitarianism and philanthropy across the region.

Sheikh Mohammed, who established the Arab Hope Makers award in 2017, said the fourth round of the Dh1 million programme would seek to honour those bringing about “positive change in our societies”.

In a message shared on social media, Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the importance of acknowledging the efforts of “thousands of hope makers” aiming to make a difference all over the region and beyond.

Read More Emirati man wins Dh1m Arab Hope Makers prize

“Today marks the launch of the fourth edition of Hope Makers,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“We extend our search to all segments of society, aiming to celebrate these inspiring individuals, rejoice in their endeavours, and highlight their remarkable accomplishments.

“Anyone who recognises goodness within themselves is encouraged to self-nominate or nominate others through our website.”

He underlined the need to showcase the goodness of humanity against a narrative of “pessimism and negativity” in the region.

“Hope embodies strength, propels change and holds the key to rejuvenation,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

الأمل عنوان القوة، ومحرك التغيير، وسر التجدد .. الأمل هو استبشار بالقادم، واستمرار للعطاء واقتناص للفرص ومصدر لا ينضب لخير البشر .



ما زلنا نبحث عن #صناع_الأمل وفاعلي الخير لنكرمهم ونبرز نماذجهم ونستبشر بهم في مجتمعاتنا ..



عندما يتحدث الناس عن الصراعات واليأس والتشاؤم والسلبية… pic.twitter.com/2rsNwjVSmM — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 12, 2023

“It represents the anticipation of the future, an ongoing act of giving, seizing opportunities, and an infinite wellspring of human kindness.

“We actively seek individuals who embody hope and contribute to its cultivation, in order to honour and showcase their exemplary role in our communities.

“While conversations may often revolve around conflicts, despair, pessimism, and negativity in our region, we prioritise discussions on hope, acts of kindness, and positive transformations within our societies. Countless hope instigators can be found in every city and village.”

Charitable endeavours rewarded

Expand Autoplay Winner Ahmed Al Falasi with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Chris Whiteoak / The National

An Emirati man who helped transform a hospital in Kenya into one of the most advanced facilities in the country was named the winner of the most recent Arab Hope Makers award in 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed presented Ahmed Al Falasi with the Dh1 million award after he was chosen from a list of five people shortlisted for their humanitarian work in education, health care and the environment.

Mr Al Falasi was chosen by popular vote from all who attended the event but Sheikh Mohammed also gave the four other contenders Dh1 million each in prize money.

More than 92,000 participants from 38 countries applied for the 2020 programme, with the final ceremony held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

People can apply for this year's award by visiting https://arabhopemakers.com/