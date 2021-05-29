Sharjah charity The Big Heart Foundation donates $1 million to support Palestinian children

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, has organised a $1 million donation to support Palestinian children affected by the bombing of the Gaza Strip this month.

As chairwoman of The Big Heart Foundation and an eminent advocate for refugee children at the UN refugee agency, Sheikha Jawaher arranged for the donation to be sent to support six projects.

Funding will go to four initiatives in Gaza and two in Jerusalem. It will be used to provide food, temporary shelter, medical supplies and mental health support to those in need.

Quote It is essential to help and support the Palestinian people to overcome this acute phase of hardship

More than 114,000 people fled their homes as a result of the bombardment of Gaza, according to figures released by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Among the displaced, 77,000 Palestinians took refuge in schools and the rest sought shelter in the homes of relatives or in construction sites.

To pool resources and expertise, The Big Heart Foundation is working in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Welfare Association.

Supporting the Palestinian people

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi with refugee children. NNC

Their first project has been designed to support the first responders and medical staff in the surgery departments at Nasser Hospital, Shifa Hospital and other medical centres in Gaza.

A specialised team will also be formed to handle trauma cases, including aneurysm and vascular surgery, in addition to anaesthesiologists and intensive care unit experts.

The funding will also help MSF and the Welfare Association to find food, temporary shelter supplies and other daily essentials for grassroots organisations that are helping people who lost their homes and jobs.

Mariam Al Hammadi, director of The Big Heart Foundation, underlined Sheikha Jawaher's commitment to ensuring people’s essential humanitarian needs are met.

"The recent events along the Gaza strip, Al Quds [Jerusalem] and other Palestinian cities have caused serious physical, psychological and economic damage, which has furthered the complexity of Palestinian realities," she said.

"There is an evident shortage of medical supplies and basic life amenities in these areas as they battle the pandemic.

"It is essential to help and support the Palestinian people to overcome this acute phase of hardship, as we realise the directives of Sheikha Jawaher to provide relief in all vital humanitarian sectors."

Donations can be made through the following link: https://tbhf.ae/donate/details.php

Bank transfers can be made to Sharjah Islamic through the IBAN: AE050410000011430430 002

Cheques and cash payments can be made by contacting the foundation on 055 757 4930.

PULITZER PRIZE 2020 WINNERS JOURNALISM Public Service

Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica



Breaking News Reporting

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.



Investigative Reporting

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times



Explanatory Reporting

Staff of The Washington Post



Local Reporting

Staff of The Baltimore Sun



National Reporting

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica



and



Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times



International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times



Feature Writing

Ben Taub of The New Yorker



Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times



Criticism

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times



Editorial Writing

Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press



Editorial Cartooning

Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker



Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters



Feature Photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press



Audio Reporting

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd” LETTERS AND DRAMA



Fiction

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)



Drama

"A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson



History

"Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America" by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)



Biography

"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)



Poetry

"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)



General Nonfiction

"The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care" by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)



and



"The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)



Music

"The Central Park Five" by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019



Special Citation

Ida B. Wells





MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

