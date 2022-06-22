Ruler of Sharjah donates original manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

The Ruler of Sharjah has donated a seventh set of original manuscripts to Al Qasimia University.

They will be added to the inventory of Islamic Manuscripts House (IMH) which is based at the university.

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, donated the documents so they could be made available to researchers and specialists for study, a release said on Wednesday.

The batch contained 249 original manuscripts on a range of subjects, including language, philosophy and sciences, written in Arabic and Farsi.

The donation includes four ancient lithographs and 25 parts of the Quran.

In August last year, the ruler donated 12,000 rare books to the emirate's House of Wisdom.

The donation includes valuable publications on the region’s art and architecture, many of which are more than 100 years old.

The rare titles include the private library of German historians Richard and Elizabeth Ettinghausen, both of whom were specialists in Islamic and Arab art.

Sheikh Dr Sultan recently acquired the Ettinghausens' library and has since donated it to the House of Wisdom. The collection contains titles in more than 10 languages, including Arabic, English, German, Japanese, Urdu and Russian.

The Ettinghausens were considered two of the world's most renowned academics in Islamic arts and architecture. Their library includes rare research on arts in the Islamic world including in Iran, India, Spain and Turkey.

