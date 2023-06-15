Cyclone Biparjoy: Fujairah Police warn public to stay away from beaches due to high waves

Fujairah Police have urged the public to stay away from beaches due to hazardous conditions caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Police also warned people against swimming off the coast due to dangerous high waves.

The weather changes have been attributed to Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been brewing in the Arabian Sea in the last week.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Pakistan and western India on Thursday.

Social media users have shared video footage of fierce waves sweeping the beaches in Fujairah.

“The situation is stable and well-monitored,” said Mohamed Al Afkham, director general of Fujairah Municipality.

“We are working in co-operation with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Department in the emirate.”

The amount of water that swept some beaches in the emirate was small and emergency crews responded quickly to reports of flooding, he said.

"We continue to follow up on the latest developments to the weather condition around the clock and are prepared to act promptly in the event of any emergency," Mr Al Afkham said.

The cyclone is forecast to have wind speeds between 130kph to 150kph, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Cyclone Biparjoy, whose name means "destruction", was declared severe by Oman on June 7.

Cyclone Biparjoy – in pictures