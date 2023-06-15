Cyclone Biparjoy: Fujairah Police warn public to stay away from beaches due to high waves

Cyclone in the Arabian Sea has created dangerous conditions in the waters off the emirate

Fujairah Police have told the public to refrain from swimming due to dangerous conditions caused by the storm. Antonie Robertson / The National
Jun 15, 2023
Fujairah Police have urged the public to stay away from beaches due to hazardous conditions caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Police also warned people against swimming off the coast due to dangerous high waves.

The weather changes have been attributed to Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been brewing in the Arabian Sea in the last week.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Pakistan and western India on Thursday.

Social media users have shared video footage of fierce waves sweeping the beaches in Fujairah.

“The situation is stable and well-monitored,” said Mohamed Al Afkham, director general of Fujairah Municipality.

“We are working in co-operation with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Department in the emirate.”

The amount of water that swept some beaches in the emirate was small and emergency crews responded quickly to reports of flooding, he said.

"We continue to follow up on the latest developments to the weather condition around the clock and are prepared to act promptly in the event of any emergency," Mr Al Afkham said.

The cyclone is forecast to have wind speeds between 130kph to 150kph, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Cyclone Biparjoy, whose name means "destruction", was declared severe by Oman on June 7.

Fishing boats at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India. Cyclone Biparjoy, the first severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, is expected to hit the Indian and Pakistan coasts on Thursday. AP

Updated: June 15, 2023, 8:30 AM
UAEFujairahWeatherBeach
