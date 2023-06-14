Cyclone Biparjoy: Thousands evacuated from coastal areas in India

Authorities in India’s western Gujarat state have evacuated more than 44,000 people from coastal areas and moved them to temporary shelters as the state braces for Cyclone Biparjoy.

The storm in the east-central Arabian Sea, about 350km south-west of Porbandar in the western state, was expected to make landfall on Thursday, bringing with it heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a coastal storm surge in parts of India and Pakistan.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the cyclone was likely to move north-eastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch districts in Gujarat and adjoining coasts of Pakistan on Thursday.

“It is likely to move as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135kph gusting to 150kph,” the department said on Wednesday.

The federal weather agency said that a storm surge of two to three metres could inundate the low-lying areas of districts during the time of landfall.

Extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region have been predicted and people have been advised to stay indoors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the military commanders and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall.

An official in front of a TV screen displaying satellite images of Cyclone Biparjoy at the National Disaster Management Authority monitoring room in Islamabad on Wednesday. AFP

“The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone,” Mr Singh said.

As many as 17 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and a dozen teams of state disaster forces, 115 teams of state road and building department workers and 397 teams from the state electricity department have been stationed in eight districts in the state.

At least 69 trains have been cancelled and 32 trains were terminated short of their destination because of the inclement weather.

At least seven people, three in Kutch, including two children, and four others in Mumbai in neighbouring Maharashtra state have drowned because of rough seas caused by the brewing cyclone.