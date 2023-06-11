Dubai Municipality to open 10km hiking trail in Mushrif National Park

Dubai Municipality is set to open a 9.7km hiking trail in Mushrif National Park later this month.

The route, the first of its kind in Dubai, will have an 8.3 km yellow recreational track and a 1.4 km orange sports course designed for skilled athletes with higher levels of fitness and endurance.

The trail will open to the public from June 20.

The hiking path includes signs to guide people, wooden stairways and bridges that cross the bike track, slopes and rest areas.

It will operate on a one-system.

The municipality has established a variety of guidelines for visitors and hikers to follow while using the tracks in order to ensure their safety. These include having a phone in case of emergency, carrying sufficient drinking water and wearing proper clothing, footwear and having safety tools for hiking.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are permitted to use the tracks, provided that they are accompanied by an adult.

Mushrif National Park already has a 50km sand bike track and hikers are advised to follow all instructions to ensure safety for all users of the facilities.

Hikers must walk in the direction of the trail and stay on the designated track.

Starting a fire, cooking, smoking, camping and staying overnight in the forest is prohibited.

“The mountain track in the Mushrif National Park’s forests offers a distinctive opportunity for individuals who are fond of walking, climbing, and adventure to explore and enjoy various unique facilities,” said Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department in Dubai Municipality.

He said the municipality has provided the necessary amenities and services in the park, including public restrooms, safety instructions, and warning signage boards with directions.

“The trail will be open and free to use all year round for visitors and hikers,” he said.

“It further consists of various sculptures, wooden stairways and bridges, slopes and rest areas, which provide a comprehensive view of the landscape and wildlife in Mushrif Park.

“To assist hikers and guarantee their safety, administrative and supervisory employees are also stationed at the track locations.”