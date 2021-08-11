New 50km sand bike track to be built in Dubai

A new 50km sand bike track will be built in Dubai’s Mushrif National Park, authorities have announced.
The project will help bring the total length of bike tracks in the emirate to 739km by 2026, as part of Dubai's Vision 2021 strategy to become a cycle-friendly city.
The new track will be set inside the park’s forest, which includes 70,000 trees.
“The first phase of the winding track, which is three metres wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality.
“The track starts from near the main gate of the park and ends at the same point. It features three quick-return lanes linked to three rest stops, as well as two bike rental and repair shops.
“The rugged track provides an enjoyable riding experience even for beginners.”
He said the track represented a unique addition to the infrastructure projects, services and facilities being built by the Dubai government to encourage sports and recreational activities, and to improve living standards in the emirate.
The track is designed to appeal to both amateurs and professionals.
Three crossing bridges will be constructed as part of the project’s first phase, with a further seven to be built by the time the track is completed.
Dubai is constructing several new cycle paths this year as part of a Dh400 million ($108m) strategy to make cycling safer in the emirate.
In June, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced plans for a 16km track along Dubai's Jumeirah Beach
Once complete, it will connect the existing Jumeirah Street cycle track — parallel to the canal — with the track alongside Dubai internet City.
