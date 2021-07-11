81-year-old doctor in UAE who cycles 80km per week urges public to get active

Cycling doctor Dr. Essam Eldin Al Shammaa, 81, cycles 40km twice a week at Al Hudayriat Island, and urges the community to take up cycling as a sport to stay fit and healthy. (Khushnum Bhandari/Khushnum Bhandari)

An 81-year-old doctor in Abu Dhabi who cycles 40 kilometres twice a week has hailed the power of sport to maintain health.

Dr Essam El Shammaa, one of the UAE’s most decorated medical experts, said staying active greatly reduces the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

“When people ask me what can they do to improve their health, the answer is always sports, sports, sports,” he said.

“People say I don’t look like I am 81 years old, but I am. The reason I am so healthy is because I cycle 40km twice a week and go to the gym as well.

“If you are regularly active with sport then you won’t have to retire in your sixties, you will have the energy and drive to keep working regularly until well into your mid-seventies.”

Dr El Shammaa moved to Abu Dhabi from Britain in the 1970s and was responsible for the introduction of ultrasound technology in UAE hospitals.

Earlier this year, he was named a winner in the Abu Dhabi Awards, which celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to helping others in the capital.

You must make time for exercise

He also dismissed the suggestion people do not always have the time to exercise.

“People say ‘Doctor, I don’t have the time’ but the truth is you need to make the time,” he said.

“If you are active and healthy by using sport to be in control of your life, then you can do much more physically when you are older.

“Doing sports or a physical activity will help your blood pressure go down and control your diabetes.”

The imaging department at Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi was named after Dr El Shammaa in honour of his sterling contribution to the health sector.

He is widely regarded as one of the leading experts in the field of medical imaging, and in April he was presented with the Abu Dhabi Award by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“Dr El Shammaa is admired for sharing his vast medical experience with his healthcare colleagues and serving as a valued source of knowledge in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology,” the judging panel said at the time.

We must learn lessons from pandemic

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 An AI-enabled service allows Dubai residents to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment quickly and efficiently via WhatsApp, say officials. (Pawan Singh / The National)

Dr El Shammaa had some strong views about the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged caution when it came to the relaxing of the regulations enforced to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are all suffering because we are used to a different way of life,” he said.

“Children have been hit particularly hard. They are not communicating physically with each other as many are isolated and learning remotely.

“We have to take a serious look at what lessons we have learnt and how to take them on board.”

Dr El Shammaa praised the UAE for its handling of the pandemic, especially in comparison with that of other nations.

“We dealt with it in a miraculous way. The vaccination rate is very high and the death rate is low,” he said.

“We should not kid ourselves, though. Our lives have changed and it is something that’s going to be with us for another three or four years, at least.”

Dr El Shammaa also criticised the UK government’s decision to remove Covid-19 restrictions later this month.

“I understand why they took this step because you should not forget about the economy,” he said. “But as a physician I must be cautious. You have to balance looking after the economy with the measurements to keep people safe.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching on television at Wimbledon for the tennis. There was no social distancing or people wearing masks in the stands. It will be interesting to see if there is an increase in cases or not as a result.”

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

A German university was a good fit for the family budget Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600 Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600 The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640 Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

