Sheikh Hamdan enjoys mountain biking in Mushrif National Park

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, went cycling in Mushrif National Park on Saturday.

He was pictured with a small group of cyclists and shared photos on social media.

“I enjoyed mountain biking in Mushrif National Park, the first mountain bike trail in the heart of Dubai with a length of 50 kilometres,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, he was at the Expo 2020 Dubai site to tour the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions.

Sheikh Hamdan is a cycling enthusiast and is often seen on bike rides.

In September, he took a tour of the Expo 2020 site on his bicycle.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Hamdan found himself cycling alongside two ostriches while on a bike ride. The photos and the video of the encounter were widely shared on social media.