Sheikh Hamdan enjoys mountain biking in Mushrif National Park

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was at Expo 2020 site to tour the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions

Oct 16, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, went cycling in Mushrif National Park on Saturday.

He was pictured with a small group of cyclists and shared photos on social media.

“I enjoyed mountain biking in Mushrif National Park, the first mountain bike trail in the heart of Dubai with a length of 50 kilometres,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, he was at the Expo 2020 Dubai site to tour the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions.

Sheikh Hamdan is a cycling enthusiast and is often seen on bike rides.

In September, he took a tour of the Expo 2020 site on his bicycle.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Hamdan found himself cycling alongside two ostriches while on a bike ride. The photos and the video of the encounter were widely shared on social media.

Updated: October 16th 2021, 2:47 PM
