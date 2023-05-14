Dubai's historic Clock Tower roundabout set for major renovation

One of Dubai’s most cherished landmarks is set for a major refresh.

Dubai Municipality said the redevelopment of the 1960s-era Deira Clock Tower roundabout was already under way.

In a statement carried by Dubai Media Office on Saturday, the municipality said the three-month project to improve its visual appeal would include adding more greenery, modernised lighting and an upgrade of the water fountain.

Deira Clock Tower in the early 1970s. Photo: Peter Alvis

The Clock Tower dates to the 1960s and in the years before Burj Khalifa it was one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks.

It was designed by Syrian architect Zaki Al Hosmi, completed in the mid-1960s and is known for its swooping arches.

Deira was then the centre of the city and the Clock Tower was one of the first landmark seen by visitors arriving by boat or through the international airport in Al Garhoud.

It also marked the first major road that connected Bur Dubai and Deira through Al Maktoum Bridge.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the authority had development plans for all the prominent landmarks across the emirate, including the Clock Tower.

“By maintaining Dubai’s historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level, sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal,” he said.

The municipality added the project, which is in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, also aims to support sustainable development that meets Dubai’s development goals and plans.

