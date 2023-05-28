Wedding of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's daughter celebrated in UAE

The wedding of the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has been celebrated in the UAE.

Congratulations and blessings were offered to Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter and her husband Mane', son of Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mane'.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, offered their congratulations.

A reception was held on Saturday in the Zabeel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah were among other dignitaries to pass on their blessings.