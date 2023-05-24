Meet Astrobee, Sultan Al Neyadi's space station robot

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi this week introduced the friend who has been keeping him company during his six-month mission in space.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dr Al Neyadi shared two images with his followers introducing his “friend” Astrobee, a square-shaped space-station robot with blue and white lights.

Dr Al Neyadi also hinted that the pair are working on “something special”.

Astrobee is a robotic, free-flying system developed by Nasa to help astronauts reduce time spent on routine tasks.

These can include documenting experiments, taking inventories and educational activities. Astrobee can also take photographs.

According to the Nasa website, the Astrobee system consists of three cube-shaped robots, software and a docking station for recharging.

The robots use electric fans as a propulsion system that allows them to fly freely through the microgravity environment of the station.

Cameras and sensors help them to “see” and navigate their surroundings. The robots also carry a perching arm that allows them to grasp station handrails to conserve energy or to grab and hold items.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived at the International Space Station on March 3 for a six-month stay – the Arab world's first long-duration mission.

He welcomed two Saudi astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni, on Monday for an eight-day science mission.

The pair made history as the first Saudi citizens to visit the orbiting outpost, while Ms Barnawi became the first Arab woman in space and on the station.

Their journey is expected to pave the way for Saudi Arabia's astronaut programme announced last year.

It means there are three Arabs in space together at the same time – a record number.

“Following in Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud's pioneering footsteps, two Saudi astronauts will launch on their first mission to the ISS and three Arab astronauts will be in space together,” Dr Al Neyadi tweeted on Sunday, alongside an image of the kingdom.

Last month, Dr Al Neyadi and his colleagues moved a Dragon spacecraft to another docking port on the ISS to free up a parking spot for Ax-2 and a cargo mission arriving in June.

Dr Al Neyadi is expected to return to Earth in August this year.