Two Saudi astronauts arrive at the International Space Station

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni on Monday arrived at the International Space Station for an eight-day science mission.

The duo made history as the first Saudi citizens to visit the orbiting outpost, while Ms Barnawi has become the first Arab woman in space and on the station.

Their journey is expected to pave the way for Saudi Arabia's astronaut programme announced last year.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the Saudi and two American astronauts docked at the science laboratory at 5.12pm GST, as part of the Axiom 2 (Ax-2) mission.

“Hello from outer space,” Ms Barnawi, a research laboratory scientist, said earlier in the day while cruising aboard the Dragon.

“It feels amazing to be viewing Earth from this capsule. We're here feeling microgravity, thanks to our kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our leaders King Salman and the visionary Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Special thanks to my grandmother and my awesome family and friends.

“And to the people around the world – the future is very big. I want you to dream big and believe in yourselves and believe in humanity.”

The Ax-2 crew members are expected to enter the station at about 7.30pm, with a welcome ceremony a few minutes later.

They will join the UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi, who is there for a six-month mission.

The Saudi astronauts will carry out 14 experiments sent by Saudi researchers, including ones on cloud seeding and stem cell research.