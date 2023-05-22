SpaceX flight live: Saudi astronauts arriving at the International Space Station

Sultan Al Neyadi prepares to welcome Saudi astronauts on space mission

Expand Autoplay Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni, with their crew Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner pose for photo ahead of their mission to the International Space Station from Florida in this photo released on May 20, 2023. Saudi Press Agency

The UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi and fellow crew members on board the International Space Station are preparing to welcome four astronauts arriving next week, including two from Saudi Arabia.

Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman astronaut, and Ali Al Qarni have launched on a private trip to the orbiting laboratory, alongside American astronauts Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner.

The trip, called Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), has been arranged by Houston company Axiom Space. The crew members will live on the ISS for eight days.

"Four station flight engineers joined each other during Tuesday afternoon and reviewed the Ax-2 mission schedule," Nasa said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, Frank Rubio, and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, familiarised themselves with the upcoming mission activities and reviewed how the crews will co-ordinate during docked operations."

The mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday, 1.27am, UAE time.

A back-up date of May 23 is also available.

Ms Barnawi and Mr Al Qarni will serve as mission specialists on their trip, while former Nasa astronaut Ms Whitson is the commander and Mr Shoffner will be the pilot.

The mission is set to include several firsts, including the first woman to serve as commander on a private trip, the first Saudi astronauts to go to the ISS, and the first Arab woman on the space station.

It will also be the first time astronauts from two Arab countries have visited the floating laboratory.

Inspiring the Arab world

Mr Al Qarni said in a media briefing on Tuesday that he hoped UAE and Saudi astronauts working together in space would inspire the Arab world.

“I think it is a great opportunity that the three of us can be aboard the International Space Station,” he said.

“It holds a big message that will inspire people and shows the Arab world [that] we are holding hands and working together for the betterment of humanity.”

While the crew on the ISS await the guests, they have been continuing with their assignments.

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Hoburg spent most of Tuesday working on a treadmill.

They rotated the exercise rack from its stowage position to gain access to its internal electronics components for inspection and cleaning.

Dr Al Neyadi also spent time testing the operations of the Astrobees - cube-shaped robotic devices - for an upcoming student competition.

He and three of his colleagues, two Americans and one Russian, are expected to return to Earth in late August.