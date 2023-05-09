More than 5 million meals donated to disadvantaged families during Ramadan

More than five million meals made using surplus food were donated by the UAE to disadvantaged families across the country and abroad during Ramadan, it was announced on Monday.

The UAE Food Bank, in collaboration with its partners, successfully saved 908,145kg of wasted food during the holy month as part of its “Your Harees on Us” initiative, which represented 170 per cent of its meal distribution target.

Experts at Gulfood said that up to Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted during Ramadan each year.

In conjunction with several partners — including the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative (ne'ma), Chin Chin, LG, Goumbook, Calo and ReLoop — more than five million meals were distributed to needy families in the UAE and globally, including earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

“The UAE Food Bank follows a humanitarian framework that aims to manage food surplus, provide it to those in need both locally and globally, and reduce food waste,” Dawoud Al Hajri, deputy chairman of the board of trustees at the UAE Food Bank, said in a press release.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of our partners, charity organisations, donors and volunteers who tirelessly worked with the bank to implement these initiatives, ensuring that the food reached those who needed it.”

UAE Food Bank and its partners collaborated with food companies, charities, hotels, iftar tents and delivery operators to ensure surplus food was transported in a safe way. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The bank's initiatives include Three Million Meals and “Your Harees On Us”, which aimed to manage surplus and distribute it efficiently.

Last year, the UAE Food Bank signed an agreement with ne'ma to reduce the UAE's food waste by working with several organisations including food companies, charities, hotels, iftar tents and delivery operators to ensure food was transported in a safe way while also reducing food waste.

“We are pleased with the fact that the initiative outperformed its objectives and hit 170 per cent of its target,” said Mr Al Hajri.

“These numbers highlight the Emirati society’s strong humanitarian and societal principles of generosity and giving, which the bank aims to spread globally.”

The programme aims to support the One Million Saved Meals campaign — which was introduced last year to slash needless food and waste and ensure vulnerable members of society do not go hungry — as well as the One Billion Meals Endowment, which aims to deliver long-term support to people in need across the globe.

More than 900,000kg of food was diverted from landfill this year. Numerous food establishments and companies contributed, with the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group leading with about 510,000 meals and the Chalhoup Group contributing about 333,360 meals.

Ne'ma contributed 1,300,050 meals, and fruit and vegetable merchants donated 892,358 meals.

In addition, 367,409kg of food deemed unfit for consumption was converted into 73,482kg of oil and organic fertiliser.

Read more UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign reaches Dh750 million in 20 days

The initiative also prevented more than 2.3 million kilograms of carbon emissions — equivalent to planting 96,112 trees — contributing to the fight against climate change.

The UAE Food Bank was launched in 2017 by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

As the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the food bank, she said the initiative highlighted how food surplus can be used for good.

“Since its establishment, the UAE Food Bank aided more than 37 billion beneficiary locally and globally, and we aim to continue expanding its operations,” she said last year.

“The UAE Food Bank is one of many humanitarian initiatives by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and its role is to highlight the value and blessings of food.”