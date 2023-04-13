UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign reaches Dh750 million in 20 days

The UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign has raised Dh750 million in the 20 days since it started.

Launched before Ramadan by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the food drive aims to raise funds that will support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping those in need all over the world.

The Dh750 million achieved so far has come via 120,000 donations from people, institutions and businesses.

How can you become part of UAE's One Billion Meals campaign?

Instead of the donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on helping to feed the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum grows steadily, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the campaign showed the enduring generosity of people in the UAE.

“Raising a total of AED 750 million from 120,000 contributors in 20 days is a true reflection of the principles of social solidarity, opening new horizons for charity work that addresses the needs of underprivileged populations around the world, which is among the key objectives of UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” he said.

Previous campaigns in recent years have seen the successful 10 Million Meals in Ramadan 2020, followed in 2021 by the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was the largest regional food support campaign, spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia.

Last year’s One Billion Meals campaign was the largest of its kind regionally, providing meals in 50 countries.

How to support

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off payment. Donations can also be made by SMS messages through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign team on 800 9999.