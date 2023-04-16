Family of six in the UAE share their journey to a zero-waste lifestyle

Zero waste is not so much an end goal as it is a journey, says Dragana Stojkovic, a Serbian mum-of-four and sustainability consultant who lives in Dubai.

She admits she’s a “far from perfect” example of someone living a zero-waste lifestyle, but estimates she’s about 60 per cent there.

Her interest in the environment started years ago, while she was studying biology in college.

“I was fascinated by nature and now I’m more mindful and aware of my impact,” she told The National.

Today, Ms Stojkovic shares her “journey” on Instagram via the account @EcoMama.DXB, where she’s amassed more than 7,000 followers.

For most people, she says, the challenge is in remembering to be mindful; to bring along your reusable bag or coffee cup, for example.

“We are so used to convenience here in Dubai,” she said. “Shops here don’t make it easier, either. The coffee shop by default will give me a single-use cup and I need to remind myself to ask them not to.”

‘A household challenge’

The family, including Ms Stojkovic, her camera-shy husband Aleksandar and four children, Lazar, eight, Sofija, six, and twins Dunja and Masa, five, live in a two-bedroom apartment in Business Bay, near to schools so they rarely have to drive.

“I can walk to work and we can cycle to school. It's so convenient and safe where we are,” she said.

From left, Lazar, Dunja, Dragana and Sofija pose in the lobby of Rove City Walk. Ruel Pableo for The National

They all work together to ensure they minimise their carbon footprint, she said.

“It’s a whole household challenge. I’m more mindful than my husband,” she said. “But my kids — this new generation learn a lot in school and they’re more mindful than us.

“Kids are motivated these days. At school they have recycling challenges and they do crafts from different recycled materials. My kids are more cautious and they remind me when I’m not being.”

One of the ways Ms Stojkovic cuts down on her family’s waste is by recycling her children’s clothes and minimising toys.

“There are a lot of birthday parties. So instead of giving toys, I have started giving experiences,” she said.

“For example, I will buy tickets for OliOli or KidZania or something like that. It’s something all kids like and otherwise you end up with so many plastic toys that kids use once and they throw away, or they’re not used at all.”

She also buys her groceries in bulk, choosing items that don’t come heavily packaged.

“It’s great for kids, because everything marketed for children comes in small packages,” she said.

“So your kids eat so much healthier as you have to make your own snacks — and it’s cheaper, too.”

These may sound like small things, she says, but they add up.

Refuse and reduce, then recycle

A good place to start reducing your waste is by refusing, she said.

“Sometimes we take freebies because they’re free, but we don’t need those flyers in the mall or bags from shops,” she added. “Refuse the bag if you can carry what you've bought.”

Another step would be to get a reusable water bottle and coffee mug, and take those with you everywhere.

“More people are doing that now,” she said. “I get so happy when I see people at the coffee shop with their mugs. And some places, like Costa Coffee, reward you with discounts if you bring your own.”

Dragana and Dunja recycle their waste. Ruel Pableo for The National

It also helps to focus on one area of your lifestyle, says Ms Stojkovic, “so it’s not overwhelming”. “For example, zero waste your kitchen or your bathroom,” she said. “If you start with your bathroom, you can get a bamboo toothbrush or refillable bottles.

“Don’t throw away the products you have, but use those first and when you buy new be cautious about what you’re buying.”

Some of the stores and services Ms Stojkovic relies on in the UAE include Organic Foods & Cafe, where she buys groceries in bulk and refills her soaps and home cleaning products; The Body Shop, where you can bring your own container and stock up on soap and shampoos; the Not Just for Vegans Market, which features only sustainability-focused vendors; and Emirates Bio Farm, where the “ugly” vegetables they cannot sell are used at the in-house restaurant.

If you are buying packaging that you will throw away, try to make sure it’s recyclable, but also remember there’s a limit to what can be recycled and how many times, Ms Stojkovic said. “It’s not endless, so the first step needs to be to reduce before you recycle.”

Finally, look online for inspiration, she said. “There are already people doing a lot in this space. There are Facebook groups on zero waste in the UAE.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m passionate about learning, and the more you know, the easier it is to take those steps.

“It’s about being mindful and prepared.”