Rove Hotel residences to open in Sharjah

A Rove Hotel and residences is set to open in the heart of Sharjah's Aljada community, offering extended stay and serviced apartments.

Rove Homes is the brand's first residential and serviced apartments development that will comprise one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

“We are excited to explore the vast potential of the branded residential sector and to contribute to the creation of welcoming homes designed for contemporary living in true Rove style,” said chief operating officer Paul Bridger on Monday.

Rove Homes Aljada will feature a gym, two swimming pools and underground parking. There will also be children's games in public areas.

Apartment buyers will be able to add housekeeping, in-room dining and laundry services, as well as access to the property's co-working space.

The Rove Hotel will be adjacent to the residential development and will feature dining and leisure options for visitors and residents. The hotel will also feature the brand's signature food and beverage outlet, The Daily Restaurant.

The opening date has not been confirmed, but the mid-market chain said apartments will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Rove Homes will open its first residential development in the heart of Sharjah's Aljada community. Photo: Rove Hotels

The Aljada community is home to a cycling network, three schools and a business park. A park and family entertainment district was designed by world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects.

Rove Home's first location in Aljada marks the brand's first foray into the residential development market. Rove Hotels said more such developments would follow in the future.

Branded residences have increased globally by more than 150 per cent during the past 10 years, according to real estate firm Savills.

Dubai recently became the most popular hotspot for branded residences, as there are now more than 40 of them in the emirate, with more than 30 planned. South Florida and New York City are ranked second and third for branded residences around the world.

In the UAE, a Nobu Hotel, restaurant and residences is due to open on Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. It will feature 300-branded luxury apartments, a spa, a fitness facility, swimming pools and the first Nobu restaurant in the emirate. A completion date has not been announced.

Property developers Aldar are also developing a Nobu-branded hotel and residences at Mamsha Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi that will feature multi-bedroom sea view apartments with raised gardens that overlook the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. It is expected to open in 2026.

Elsewhere, luxury car manufacturer Bentley recently released images of its 61-storey skyscraper branded residences being built in Miami. They showed lifts that allow residents to drive their cars directly into their apartments on all floors.