Sharjah school authority investigates after parents complain about treatment of pupils

A number of private schools in Sharjah have been reported to the emirate’s education authorities for excluding pupils who missed three days of lessons before the Eid Al Fitr break.

Parents say their children were turned away from school on Monday morning, without prior notice or communication with them, leaving the pupils waiting on the streets, near schools bus stops or walking to nearby malls.

Some pupils who were allowed to remain on school grounds say they were punished for their absence by not being given the necessary textbooks for the new term.

Instead of returning to school as normal after the weekend on Monday, April 17, some pupils took additional days off, extending their break until after the Eid festivities on Sunday, April 23.

Ali Al Hosani, director of regulator Sharjah Private Education Authority, confirmed that they had received complaints from parents regarding the issue.

“A committee has been formed to investigate and the issue is being dealt with to make sure pupils are allowed into classes and receive their books,” he said.

One parent who rang the Sharjah Private Education Authority to complain but could not get through said they then turned to the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio to voice her concerns.

“My children's school kicked them out and didn't even allow them to enter classes and told them not to come back without their parents,” said the parent, who identified herself as Umm Omar.

Mohammed Salim Al Qarmah, the father of three pupils in grades five, seven and 12, said his children were denied their books because they were absent before Eid. Photo: Mohammed Salim Al Qarmah.

She said it was an unjustified and harsh procedure by the school.

Mr Al Hosani also addressed parents' concerns about unanswered calls, citing the automated answer machines and the increased pressure on the authority during the return to school season.

“Parents can always use all our other communication channels to reach out to the authority,” he said.

A father of three pupils in grades five, seven and 12, said the school declined to give his children their books because they were absent before Eid.

“My children were not given their books until [Wednesday],” Mohammed Salim Al Qarmah, told The National.

“The school’s administration demands that I submit reasoning for their absence and sign an undertaking as a condition to give them their books. These books are my children’s right.”

Mr Mohammed said he will not be keeping his children at the school after the end of this academic year.

Another parent said, due to family circumstances, his children missed the school days that preceded the Eid break.

“I had a reason not to send my children to school as we had a death in the family,” said the father of two children at one of the schools where the incidents happened.

“They shouldn’t punish children for things that parents are responsible for.”

The principal of one of the three schools also issued a stern warning to teachers whose own children were absent before the Eid break.

Read More UAE pupils to return to school on Monday after Eid Al Fitr

In the warning, dated April 19 and a copy of which was seen by The National, he demanded written explanations from teachers.

“You have witnessed the shameful scene in our schools represented by the presence of a small number of pupils in the past three days that stems from the absence of responsibility among the overwhelming majority of parents and pupils,” it reads.

“But what was even most bitter, is the absence of children of teachers and staff at the school, who are supposed to be an example for others and that is why I have decided that every teacher or administrator whose child has been absent from the school must apologise to the school for this abuse and submit an official letter explaining the reasons of this absence.”

The schools have been contacted for comment.