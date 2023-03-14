Sharjah education regulator approves 5% increase in private school fees

Sharjah's private education regulator has approved a 5 per cent increase in school fees for next year.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority said on Monday the increase is in "response to the private sector's needs to enhance resources and work requirements".

Schools will be allowed to increase fees "not exceeding 5% for the academic year 2023-2024, according to the school's academic evaluation and the country's inflation rate", the authority said in a statement.

"It should also be noted that schools with a rating below 'acceptable' are not eligible to increase tuition fees".

The authority launched the first phase of its inspection programme in October when it assessed 36 private schools in the emirate.

The second phase is due to be completed this month, with 74 schools being assessed.

Schools are evaluated on their performance in categories such as pupils' achievements, well-being and protection, teaching assessments, curriculum and leadership.

Inspectors spend four days in each school as part of the assessment process.

Each school will then be given a detailed report outlining its strengths and weaknesses.

Schools could face administrative penalties, including not being eligible to increase fees and being prohibited from implementing expansion plans, if they fail to improve.

The assessment happens once every two years for schools that are rated 'good' and once every four years for schools that obtain an 'excellent' or 'very good' ranking.