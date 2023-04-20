UAE pupils to return to school on Monday after Eid Al Fitr

Pupils in the UAE will return to school on Monday as Eid Al Fitr will fall on Friday.

The moon-sighting committee sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, heralding the start of the religious festival.

Earlier in the week, parents were told children would return to classrooms either on Monday or Tuesday, depending on when the Eid moon was sighted.

This year the holy month is 29 days, so the Eid holiday will last four days and schools will resume on Monday.

No new announcement has yet been made by KHDA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the regulators of private schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which means Monday is when lessons begin.

The paid public holiday for Eid for the public and private sectors has already been announced.

Employees began their four-day break on Thursday and will return to work on Monday.