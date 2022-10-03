Sharjah ruler plans big improvements to the emirate based on census results

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, has urged people to take part in the emirate's census, which he says will pave the way for more developmental projects.

During the live radio programme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line), he told listeners the "You Count Sharjah Census 2022" matters because it will provide data that is otherwise difficult to collate from different departments.

“Its hard to ask this and that department for data, therefore the census is very important,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan.

“It will help provide the information that is needed for wider studies which will subsequently turn into projects, decrees, buildings and funding.”

He said the projects would vary across different sectors, such as housing and education.

“It will also lead to a change in the administrative structure in the emirate and the powers of districts councils in Sharjah.”

“A change that will make the voices of people better heard,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan.

Nurseries will also be built, so children of public workers can attend.

“I aim to build them as adjacent buildings so that pupils would only have to cross one door to get to the next building.”

Dr Sheikh Sultan stressed the importance of contributing to the census on a local radio show on Monday.

Plans did not stop there, as further down the line parents of older children would also be catered for.

“The following phase would be building primary schools for the pupils, also all in the same area. For this purpose I’m currently looking for land plots.”

Beautifying the emirate was also on the agenda, as the ruler said his plan will ensure that homes in dusty areas become surrounded with plants and greenery.

The radio DJ asked Sheikh Dr Sultan about finding the time to follow up on such a comprehensive development plan with what must be an already busy schedule.

‘I don’t watch TV or use computer and I wake up as early as 3am because I know people have many needs.”

All households in Sharjah will be asked to participate in the citywide census that will provide precise information on their living conditions, employment status, education levels plus other vital information.

The “You Count Sharjah Census 2022" began on September 26 and will continue for a period of five months.

Emiratis and residents will be asked to register and fill out online forms, but it is not known yet exactly which website or app they must visit.

Teams from the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development will visit homes, buildings, businesses and other facilities in the emirate to ensure everyone participates.

Sharjah’s overall population according to its latest census in 2015 was 1,405,843, with Emiratis making up 12 per cent of the overall population.

