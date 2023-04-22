My Dubai Rent: Meet the man who has stayed in a hotel for the past four years

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Have you wondered what it would be like to live in a hotel and not have to worry about housework or racking up high utility bills?

That is the life that one Dubai resident has chosen for himself.

Egyptian Alwaleed Osman, 32, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, pays Dh5,000 a month for a serviced apartment in Rove Hotel, in Dubai's Healthcare City.

Quote When I saw the cost of rent in Dubai I decided to stay where I am Alwaleed Osman

He invited The National to pay him a visit at home and see why he has lived there since 2019.

Why did you not rent an apartment or villa like most people?

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I was working for an oil company and I would stay on site a lot, so it was cheaper to stay in a hotel the rest of the time.

I was able to get a whole month here for Dh3,000 at the time. It has everything I need, from a swimming pool to a gym, and I do not have to pay utility bills.

There are a lot of hidden costs when you rent an apartment, including tissue paper and rubbish bag expenses, just in the bathroom alone.

Another reason, if I am to be honest, is that it can be very lonely living on your own.

There is a hustle and bustle about the place. If I cannot sleep, I can always go downstairs and chat with people by the front desk.

You always meet new people here too as it is a mix of residents and tourists.

It is a really good location too as it is only 10 minutes away from Dubai Mall and Business Bay.

I can also have work meetings downstairs, which I would not be able to do if I was in an apartment.

Does living in a hotel offer value for money?

The prices have gone up since the pandemic. In fact, they crept up as far as Dh6,000 a month but now they are down again for the summer.

I was actually considering moving to an apartment but when I saw the cost of renting a place in Dubai, I decided to stay where I am.

The swimming pool at the Rove hotel in Dubai's Healthcare City. Pawan Singh / The National

What do your friends and family say about you choosing to live in a hotel?

I think they see it as a status symbol but that is not the case at all.

They are paying more for their properties, in fact.

That said, my mother keeps telling me I need to get a more stable life.

Have you lived in your own apartment before or always stayed in hotels?

I rented an apartment in Dubai Silicon Oasis before but I did not like it.

I felt really isolated and far from everywhere else. It was a lot of hassle, right down to trying to sell my furniture when I moved out.

There was a lot I ended up putting in storage and I lost a lot of money.

I feel if I was to move out, I would rather buy than rent but mortgages are so expensive right now.

What are the disadvantages of living where you do?

It never really feels like it is my own place. You feel like you are a wandering tourist. There is nothing wrong with that, but I wish I felt more settled sometimes.

The space is also a bit smaller, compared with some other apartments but, at the same time, I have seen many others that are not as big as mine.