Dubai residents urged to check for water leaks to avoid exorbitant bills

Dubai residents are being urged to monitor their water consumption regularly to avoid any nasty surprises when asked to pay their bills.

People are advised to get a specialised technician to carry out periodic checks to avoid any water leaks in the house, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said on Thursday.

Water pipes can expand or even burst in the summer heat and even the underground ones are susceptible to extreme temperatures.

A simple way to keep a check on your water consumption is to turn off all water taps in your home, including the washing machine and the dishwasher.

Then check the water meter reading. Come back after an hour and check again. If the numbers have gone up, it means there is a leak somewhere.

Dewa says it is responsible for any water leak in the pipe provided it is before the meter. Anything after that is the responsibility of the house owner or the tenant and this includes residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

How to check for a water leak?

The utility provider said that the possibility of leakages can be monitored through smart water meters, or if the bill is higher than previous ones.

Customers can also check if there are any water spots or leaks on the floors, walls and ceiling of the house or around the washing machine and in the kitchen.

These can be caused by leaking pipes and internal connections because of a lack of maintenance.

Water tank leaks can occur because of damage to the tank body, pipes or improper installation.

Laundry rooms and washrooms should also be checked for leaks in the washing machine hose, toilet water tank, water heater, or taps and connections.

The problem of water leaks is higher in older villa communities where it is difficult to spot a leak in underground water tanks or in the garden's irrigation system.

In 2012, a family living in Arabian Ranches discovered that a leak from an underground pipe led to nearly one million gallons of water being wasted ― and they received a Dh54,000 bill for it.

Similarly, in 2014 a resident in The Lakes community was hit with a Dh22,000 bill when for two months water seeped through a broken pipe in his underground water tank.

Regular maintenance can avoid leaks

Preventing water damage is a lot cheaper than paying for repairs and high bills.

People should use specialist companies and high-quality pipes and materials that last longer.

Getting a company to carry out regular home maintenance can ensure there are no leaks inside the house.

The Dewa app has a list of maintenance companies that people can use. Customers can also monitor their consumption through its Smart Living dashboard and get daily, monthly, and annual reports.

Dewa also sends warning messages to customers if their daily water usage goes up substantially.

People can also subscribe to the ‘Away Mode’ service and receive daily and weekly emails on water consumption if they are travelling or away from home.

