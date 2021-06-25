Dubai Electricity and Water Authority warns of fake billing emails

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) warned customers not to be fooled by emails fraudulently asking them to pay bills.

“Dewa would like to bring to its customers’ attention that some customers received fraudulent emails claiming to be from Dewa and asking for bill payments,” the authority said.

It urged its customers to avoid responding or clicking on any links in the emails.

Dubai residents were reminded to always check the email address domain name, and to make payments only through trusted channels.

Dewa said it was aware of the scam and was taking steps to stop fraudulent activity, with help from relevant departments.

