Sudan crisis: Sharjah-based man raises concerns over family’s safety

A Sudanese man has raised concerns over the safety of his family who are stuck in Sudan in the middle of the ongoing crisis.

Najm Al Dine Hashem, a TV producer who lives in Sharjah, is growing increasingly worried about his family as they struggle to grapple with power cuts, food and water shortages, network issues and the inability to receive money transfers.

Sudan was plunged into a violent crisis on April 15 which has since resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people and sparked a humanitarian crisis with thousands fleeing their homes.

Mr Hashem’s sister, Layla Hashem, and her family fled Khartoum by car to her hometown in Al Douiem six days after the clashes began.

However, it took her brother 10 hours to reach them by phone to confirm their safety because of internet problems in Sudan.

“The aftermath of the war is often more challenging than the war itself, and the lack of communication is a major concern,” Hashem told The National. “The network is unreliable and it’s difficult to make regular phone calls to Sudan.

“Everyone is a victim of the war, particularly the Sudanese people.”

Ms Hashem has a family of seven children — five daughters and two sons — aged 16 to 24. She used to live in Omdurman, a city north-west of Khartoum, but was forced to flee when the city became a battleground.

The 53-year-old housewife confirmed her family’s safety and recounted her journey to The National.

Photo: NNCPR

“After the clashes started, we waited six days before leaving our home in Omdurman,” she said. “Initially, we hesitated to evacuate because the sound of gunshots was distant. However, as the gunfire intensified and approached us, we had to flee our neighbour’s house for safety.

"It was a terrifying experience, particularly for my daughters. One of them was crying inconsolably.”

Ms Hashem said her husband was at first reluctant to leave, because he believed they were safer than others in the area. But things quickly changed and he instructed his daughters to leave the house immediately, while he stayed at home.

“Travelling was not challenging, but the journey was difficult.” Ms Hashem said. “Many of the bridges were closed and the driver lost his way a few times. It took us 10 hours to reach Al Douiem and reunite with our relatives.”

Upon arrival, Ms Hashem received devastating news about the deaths of two 19-year-old boys from the neighbourhood in Khartoum where they used to live.

“May Allah have mercy on their souls. It is a feeling I cannot describe. May God keep everyone safe,” she added.

Layla Hashem and her family arrived safely in their hometown Al Douiem. Photo: Layla Hashem

While her family did not require medical assistance, buying essential items for survival is difficult because malls and hospitals are closed, and medical centres are overwhelmed. The only option is to travel to mini-markets in residential areas.

“The situation in Khartoum is dire,” she said. “There are reports of people lying dead on the streets, power cuts, water shortages and the airports are closed.”

But the lack of connection to the outside world leaves her with no idea what to do next.

"We don't watch TV and don't know what's going on in the world," she said. "We only get information about what's going on in Sudan once communication becomes available."

Communication and money transfers are virtually impossible, Ms Hashem added, due to bank closures and internet crashes across the country.

“My brother attempted to send money, without success. Even if banks were to reopen, it’s uncertain if they would be able to give out cash,” she said. “Most people are reluctant to part with their money, fearing that the situation could worsen.”

But despite the challenges, Ms Hashem is hopeful. “Thank God for everything. This is our destiny.”