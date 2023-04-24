Sudan's internet access close to collapse as deadly clashes continue

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

Millions of people in Sudan have been left without internet access as deadly clashes engulf the country, leading to concerns over contacting loved ones, disseminating information on evacuation efforts and tracking human rights abuses.

The Sudatel telecoms group has been offline since about midnight on Sunday, tweeted Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, a network observability company.

Zain Sudan, a mobile phone operator, was offline from 12.20am to 10.30am on Monday.

MTN Sudan was carrying traffic in the morning, a week after a regulator ordered it to restore internet services.

Internet severely degraded in #Sudan as fighting continues unabated.



Current status:

* Incumbent Sudatel went offline at 00:20 UTC on Apr-23 and hasn't returned.

* Zain Sudan was offline between 00:20 UTC and 10:30 UTC today.

* MTN Sudan continuing to carry traffic. pic.twitter.com/hsuXvTjAQ7 — Doug Madory (@DougMadory) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, a separate analysis by cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks on Saturday reported a “near-total collapse” of internet connection in Sudan. Connectivity on Monday was currently only 2 per cent of normal levels.

The degradation of Sudan's internet access comes as deadly violence between two rival armies continues into its second week.

The clashes, which have resulted in hundreds killed and thousands injured, have prompted countries to evacuate diplomats and other foreign citizens.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in #Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels; the incident comes as foreign diplomats are evacuated amid fighting between military and paramilitary forces 📉 pic.twitter.com/qzIT5WmF42 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 23, 2023

Cutting off internet access deprives millions from being able to reach loved ones or receive information needed to make decisions, the UN Human Rights Office said in a report last year.

“Shutdowns also directly put people’s safety and well-being at risk, for example, when they make it impossible to warn people against impending danger or for people to call for vital service,” the report found.

Advocacy groups have long called for internet access to be considered a human right, arguing it is vital for access to education, freedom of expression and access to information.

Internet access in Sudan has been cut off at least nine times in the past, with cuts lasting 7.3 days on average, cybersecurity company Surfshark reported.