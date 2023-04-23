US says it has evacuated its Sudan embassy staff and their dependents

The US said on Sunday it had evacuated members of its embassy in war-torn Sudan and their dependents, and declared the nation's diplomatic mission in Khartoum temporarily closed.

The evacuation was announced by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians,” Mr Biden said. “It's unconscionable and it must stop.”

Mr Blinken said “all US personnel and their dependents” had been safely evacuated and that the US would “continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety.”

All US government personnel and a small number of diplomatic personnel from other countries were evacuated in the operation, which removed fewer than 100 people, according to US officials.

A little more than 100 US special forces members were involved in the evacuation, entering and exiting Sudan without being fired upon by the warring factions, US military officials said.

The US announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had evacuated more than 100 of its citizens, along with those of several other countries, rescuing civilians from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

France on Sunday said it was evacuating its own citizens.

The evacuations became necessary after neither side in the conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has shown a desire to end the fighting, which has taken the lives of hundreds since it began on April 15.

On Sunday morning, there was renewed fighting in Khartoum after relative calm on Saturday under a three-day truce marking Eid Al Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.