Sudan evacuations, 47 bodies found in Kenyan town, UAE corporate tax exemptions - Trending

In today’s episode, a growing list of countries have evacuated diplomats and citizens from Khartoum as fierce fighting continues to rage in Sudan, where there has been a near-total collapse of internet and phone services as conflict pushes the impoverished country deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Police in Kenya have exhumed 47 bodies near the coastal town of Malindi, as they investigate a preacher said to have told followers to starve to death. The UAE Ministry of Finance announced public benefit organisations that contribute to the welfare of society will be eligible for exemptions under the UAE's corporate tax law