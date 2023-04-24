Germany, Spain and Jordan evacuate citizens from Sudan as death toll climbs

Germany, Spain and Jordan became the latest countries to begin high-risk evacuation operations from Sudan as the death toll climbed to more than 420 on Monday.

A military plane carrying 101 people landed in Berlin on Monday morning, a German military source said. The military said it had so far evacuated 313 people from Sudan.

Der Spiegel said Germany had to turn back three military transport planes that were originally due to start taking people out of Sudan last Wednesday.

The Spanish government said it flew out around 100 people, including 30 Spanish citizens and 70 other people from Europe and Latin America. They were taken from Khartoum to Djibouti at around 11pm local time on Sunday.

Citizens of Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Mexico, Venezuela and Sudan were also on the plane, the Spanish government said.

Two French planes carrying about 200 people of several nationalities landed in Djibouti, while Italy evacuated about 300 people, according to the countries' foreign ministries.

“We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan,” Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares tweeted.

Switzerland has closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated staff and their families, the Swiss Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Ireland said it was sending an emergency team to assist with evacuating its citizens and their dependants.

Egypt, Sudan's neighbour to the north, said it had evacuated 436 nationals by land.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said four Jordanian military planes left Port Sudan airport overnight, heading to Amman with 343 evacuees on board.

Jordanian nationals made up most of the evacuees, but there were also Palestinian, German, Syrian and Iraqi nationals on board, the ministry said.

The planes landed in Amman by 1am local time on Monday, state television said.

Long convoys of UN vehicles and buses were seen leaving Khartoum heading east to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 850km away by road, carrying “citizens from all over the world”, according to one Sierra Leonean evacuee.

Several other nations have also begun evacuating their citizens from Sudan, including the UK and US.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and the EU's Josep Borrell held a telephone call to discuss Sudan as fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and army continued.

Army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Dagalo, who heads the RSF, turned a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary into the regular army into a street battle on April 15.

“Protection of civilians is a priority,” Mr Borrell tweeted after the call.

Discussed with @KSAMOFA @FaisalbinFarhan the latest developments in #Sudan.



We share concerns on military escalation and agreed to continue to collectively push for an immediate ceasefire.



Protection of civilians is a priority. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 23, 2023

The World Health Organisation said the death toll had climbed to more than 420. The Sudan Doctors' Trade Union said 264 civilians had been killed and 1,543 injured.

“Out of Khartoum's 79 hospitals, 55 are out of service,” the union said in a Facebook post.

Thirteen hospitals have been struck during the fighting and 19 were forcefully evacuated, it said.