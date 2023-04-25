Sudan crisis latest news: 72-hour ceasefire agreed by rival sides, US says

<div><h2><strong>Sudan's warring parties agree to temporary ceasefire, Blinken says</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/24/5f346a1b-3151-45a0-ad79-8de81a7f9937.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department. Getty / AFP</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><p><em>Willy Lowry</em> reports:</p><p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced a temporary ceasefire between the warring sides in Sudan.</p><p>“Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours,” Mr Blinken said in a statement</p><p>The ceasefire comes after more than a week of fighting between the army and RSF left more than 400 people dead and the capital Khartoum paralysed by violence.</p><p>Mr Blinken said the US would help “co-ordinate” between the SAF and RSF as well as with regional partners to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the "negotiation, conclusion and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan”.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/24/sudan-warring-parties-agree-temporary-ceasefire-blinken-says/">Read more</a></strong></p></div>