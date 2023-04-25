LIVE UPDATES
In this photo provided by Saudi Ministry of Media, commandos from the Saudi Royal Naval Forces, line up in front of a ship carrying evacuees at Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia, Monday, April 24, 2023, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

Sudan crisis latest news: 72-hour ceasefire agreed by rival sides, US says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says cessation of hostilities will begin at midnight

In this photo provided by Saudi Ministry of Media, commandos from the Saudi Royal Naval Forces, line up in front of a ship carrying evacuees at Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia, Monday, April 24, 2023, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

Sudan crisis latest news: 72-hour ceasefire agreed by rival sides, US says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says cessation of hostilities will begin at midnight

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says cessation of hostilities will begin at midnight

LIVE UPDATES