Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Fitr greetings at Zabeel Palace

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received festive greetings from guests on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister.

They received well-wishers, including sheikhs, ministers, local dignitaries, and senior officials, at the Zabeel Palace Majlis, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum travelled to the capital, where they met members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, other sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan also posted a message on Instagram to wish his followers a happy Eid.

The Crown Prince shared an animated video with his 15.7 million followers.

In the video, a Dubai-branded hot-air balloon and a flock of birds fly over Downtown Dubai, before family snaps fill the screen.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is traditionally a time when Muslim families gather together to pray, eat and spend time with loved ones. Children also traditionally receive eidiyah — spending money to celebrate the occasion — that is distributed to them by older family members.

Over the past three years, the UAE has observed strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during Eid Al Fitr.

This is the first year worshippers have been able to come together and celebrate the festival without precautionary measures such as social distancing or face masks.