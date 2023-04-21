UAE leaders perform Eid prayers across the emirates

UAE leaders have performed Eid Al Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers on Friday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

The Eid sermon, titled “By giving thanks, we sustain blessings”, was delivered by Dr Muhammad Al Kaabi, chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

After the Eid prayer, the sheikhs exchanged greetings with worshippers before going to visit the tomb of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the emirate's Crown Prince, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid prayers at the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in Zabeel.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum perform Eid prayers in Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / Twitter

Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi performed Eid prayers at Badi Mosque in the emirate.

The prayers were performed alongside Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In Fujairah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the emirate's Ruler, offered Eid prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. He was accompanied by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

A number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Fujairah Ruler.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the emirate's Ruler, and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi performed Eid prayers at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

Umm Al Quwain Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla performed prayers at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate's Al Ras district.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain Crown Prince.

In Ajman, Ruler Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi offered Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Zaher Palace mosque.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Eid Al Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”, is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated by Muslims all over the world and marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Over the past three years, the UAE has observed strict measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 during Eid Al Fitr.

This is the first year worshippers have been able to come together and celebrate the festival without precautionary measures such as social distancing or face masks.