Worshippers flock to UAE mosques to mark Eid Al Fitr

Thousands of UAE residents headed to mosques on Friday morning to mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr, before enjoying the holiday with their families and friends.

In Dubai, worshippers from the youngest members of a family to the eldest wore their best outfits to begin their day with prayers and exchange Eid greetings with those around them.

At Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, in Dubai’s Al Safa area, worshippers bustled to secure a spot in the mosque, which can accommodate more than 2,000.

Once in place, and guided by the imam, worshippers unfolded their hands from their chests to express their gratitude to Allah.

After finishing the prayer, worshippers stayed and listened to the imam, who gave a small speech.

“Today we mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr,” said the imam. “It means happiness, and it is important to be happy during Eid and visit our family and friends.

“People might have a dispute with family members or friends and Eid is an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate together.”

Bilal Abrahim with his sons Rayan and Yousef after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

'Refreshed and happy'

Bilal Ibrahim, 43-year-old from Pakistan, who came to attend the Eid prayers with his two children Rayan and Yousef, nine and seven, said he was keen to attend with them after a month of fasting.

“After Ramadan finishes, we all come to perform Eid prayer. I feel refreshed and happy that I finished fasting. Performing the prayer is like a reward for me,” Mr Ibrahim, a banker who lives in Dubai, told The National.

“It is a special Eid as my youngest son is coming for the first time to perform prayer. We will return home to have breakfast with other family members.”

Ali Al Ansari, a 23-year-old worshipper from the UAE, said: “We all wake up early every Eid, and wear our best outfits to attend the prayer. I come to pray every year to thank God for blessings and pray for the UAE and its leaders.

Ali Ansari after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“Usually we are busy with studying or working and Eid is a chance to see other family members and gather.

“Eid is like a rest after Ramadan. It is a beautiful time of the year for us.”

Badru Dugad, from India, told The National that every year he travels from Abu Dhabi to Dubai with his friends to perform Eid prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque.

“It is a beautiful mosque and a masterpiece,” said the 23-year-old, who works as purchasing manager in a private company. “I love to come every Eid to this mosque from Abu Dhabi to perform the prayer before having breakfast with my friends.

Badru Dugad after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“During Ramadan, I come with my friends to Dubai to break our fast and pray in different mosques. Sadly, Ramadan is finished and we have to wait for one year to be fasting again and enjoy the spiritual atmosphere.”

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan.

Read more Eid Al Fitr holidays 2023 announced for UAE private sector

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts to loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people also take advantage of the extended break from work to travel overseas or take short trips within the region.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the holiday would run from Thursday, April 20, until Sunday, April 23.

Work and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.