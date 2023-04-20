UAE Rulers send Eid Al Fitr greetings

The leaders of the UAE have wished its people and everyone across the world a happy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.

President Sheikh Mohamed sent his greetings to the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries.

He wished them and their people good health and happiness and more progress and prosperity, official news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent Eid Al Fitr greetings to all those celebrating the holiday.

He congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arabs and Muslims around the world as they prepared to mark Eid.

“Happy Eid to the UAE and its people, to our Arab and Islamic nations and to the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“May God accept your obedience, perpetuate your joys and fulfil all your aspirations.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent Eid wishes.

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Friday in the UAE, the country's Moon-sighting committee confirmed.

The committee — a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the Emirates' Islamic authority — on Thursday evening sighted the new crescent moon, which indicated Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, would begin the following day.

Thursday will be the 29th and final day of Ramadan this year. The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is seen, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

The paid holiday for Eid for the public and private sectors has already been announced.

Employees began their four-day break on Thursday and will return to work on Monday.