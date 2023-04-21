Eid Al Fitr fireworks light up UAE skies

Abu Dhabi and Dubai celebrated Eid Al Fitr in spectacular style on Friday as fireworks displays lit up the sky above Yas Island, Global Village, as well as other parts of the UAE.

In the capital, fireworks lit up the Corniche and Yas Bay at 9pm, while those celebrating Eid in the Al Dhafra region were treated to a display over the Khor Al Bazim lagoon.

At Global Village in Dubai, visitors enjoyed dazzling displays. Fireworks will be repeated every night at 9pm, until April 30 when the park closes for summer.

This year, celebrations are back to their pre-pandemic normal, as all restrictions in the Emirates have been removed, and elaborate fireworks displays are an important part of the celebrations.

The day started with UAE leaders performing Eid prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers on Friday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

After Eid prayers, the leaders exchanged greetings with worshippers before going to visit the tomb of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid prayers at the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in Zabeel.

The rulers of other emirates also offered their prayers.

The leaders also received Eid well-wishers. In the capital, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received Eid well-wishers at Mushrif Palace.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, other sheikhs and senior officials travelled to Abu Dhabi for the festive occasion.

They also conveyed their greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed and wished for his continued health and well-being. They also congratulated the rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday received at Mushrif Palace, crown princes and deputy rulers of the emirates, as well as other sheikhs and well-wishers, who came to greet them on Eid Al Fitr. All photos: Wam

In Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received festive greetings from guests on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister.

They received well-wishers, including sheikhs, ministers, local dignitaries, and senior officials, at the Zabeel Palace Majlis, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Eid Al Fitr, also known as the “festival of ending the fast”, is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated by Muslims all over the world and marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Over the past three years, the UAE has observed strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during Eid Al Fitr.

This is the first year worshippers have been able to come together and celebrate the festival without precautionary measures such as social distancing or face masks.