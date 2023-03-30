Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends iftar in his honour

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has attended an iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, Adviser to the UAE President.

Sheikh Mansour exchanged greetings with guests attending on the occasion of Ramadan.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan, chairman of the board of directors of the Presidential Flight; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and dignitaries.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Mansour as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.